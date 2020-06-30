Child dies after being attacked by dog, officials say

A pitbull attacked and killed an infant Monday morning in Hunt County, officials said.

Hunt County Sheriff's deputies and AMR Hunt County EMS repsonded to a dog bite call at 11:10 a.m. in the Easy Living addiiton. The first deputy on scene found an infant child in the middle of the road "who had suffered major trauma as a result of a dog attack," according to officials.

The deputy tried to save the child until AMR arrived. AMR then took the child to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Quinlan. The child died.

Officials say the infant got out of his family's yard, unknown to family members, and walked down the gravel road. Police said the dog was able to escape from the four-foot chainlink fence surrounding its yard and attack the child in the road.

The dog is now in custody at a local animal shelter following a warrant. Justice of the Peace David McNabb has ordered an autopsy on the child's body.