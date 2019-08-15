This story has been updated throughout.

A 9-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a bullet inside an apartment while caught in the crossfire during a "disturbance" outside in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue around 5 Wednesday evening, according to Dallas police.

Police initially responded to a shots-fired call at Roseland Townhomes off of Munger Avenue. At least two gang members, maybe more, showed up to a townhome wanting a tenant to come outside, police said. It's possible that the tenant is also a gang member, police said.

The gang members went behind the townhome and opened fire after the tenant wouldn't come put, police said.

However, police said the gunshots hit the wrong home. That's when the 9-year-old girl was shot and killed, police said.

No suspect information has been released, but Dallas police are looking for at least two suspects, possibly more. Police say they are on the lookout for possible retaliation.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.