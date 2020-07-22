Chief Reneé Hall issues order limiting police use of tear gas, rubber bullets at protests

Dallas police officials confirm officers deployed these less-lethal tools during Dallas protests during the early part of June.

Dallas police Chief Reneé Hall has issued an updated general order with modifications regarding police protocol at protests and demonstrations within the city.

Officers will now be limited in their use of tear gas to deter or control the movement of peaceful demonstrators, according to an updated general order issued by the chief.

Additionally, PepperBall or foam kinetic impact projectiles will no longer be deployed into crowds, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

Protests took to the streets nationwide after the death of George Floyd, who was restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

Dallas police officials confirm officers deployed these less-lethal tools during Dallas protests during the early part of June.

Last month, a 90-day injunction was granted to stop Dallas police from using crowd control devices on protesters.

Civil rights attorneys filed a lawsuit against the City of Dallas on June 11 and asked for the temporary restraining order to stop police from using “less lethal” weapons that have injured multiple people.

The legal actions were filed in the name of two victims, 21-year-old Vincent Doyle and 27-year-old Tasia Williams.

The newly issued guidelines, however, do not apply to "criminal acts" such as burglary, vandalism, or violence against people and property including attacks on police officers.

"Tear gas may be available with approval of the Chief of Police or the Chief’s designee," officials said.

Under the updated procedures, direct contact hits with the PepperBall launcher system is justified if someone exhibits violent behavior that threatens the safety of themselves and/or others.

“Officers must be able to articulate the violent behavior and the perceived threat to self or others,” documents state.

The PepperBall System should not be used to intentionally target someone’s head, neck, face, eyes, and spine unless deadly force is justified. The updated procedures also state under no circumstances should the PepperBall system be applied after resistance has ceased.

"SWAT must continue to have reasonable and necessary tools in its continuum of force options," Hall said in a written statement, "but there will now be limits on their appropriate use. They can be used to control violence but not peaceful demonstrations."

The other updated order addresses the use of 40MM “Stinger” less-lethal launcher system which is often used for rubber bullets.

“Officers will notify a supervisor, if time allows, when there is an indication by comments of the call or officer’s prior knowledge of a location or individual, there may be a potential for conflict and use of the system," the order states.

The updated procedures follow similar protocols in which the system is justified to use in situations in which someone is being actively aggressive towards others.

Dallas police officials say Hall and her command staff are continuing to review videos and written reports collected from protests that occurred May 29 through June 1 in downtown Dallas.

Last month, Hall agreed to drop citations that were issued to protesters who violated the city’s curfew from May 31 through June 1.

After the announcement, Hall said she hopes dismissing the curfew charges will be a signal to the community.

"We have always and still value the right to protest, especially now," Hall said in a previous statement.