Judge in Chauvin Trial signed no-knock warrant for raid where police shot Amir Locke

A source tells KARE 11 Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill approved no-knock warrant that ended in Minneapolis police shooting and killing Amir Locke.

MINNEAPOLIS — The predawn no-knock raid early Wednesday where Minneapolis police shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke nine seconds after entering the downtown apartment has led to widespread condemnation of the use of no-knock warrants.

The search warrants and underlying affidavits related to a January St. Paul murder case remain sealed, however a source with knowledge of the investigation confirms to KARE 11 that Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill signed off on the no-knock warrant MPD used to enter the apartment.

Judge Cahill became a prominent judicial figure nationally as he presided over the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer ultimately convicted of murdering George Floyd.

KARE 11 emailed Hennepin Courts asking:

“Judge Cahill signed the no-knock warrant that ended with MPD shooting Amir Locke. Would Judge Cahill comment on this, or more generally on how much scrutiny he gives the request for the no-knock and if he ever refuses to sign one because he doesn’t think it’s necessary?”

Matt Lehman, Hennepin County Courts spokesperson responded:

“Judge Cahill cannot comment on this particular warrant or any warrant he signs because of the Minnesota Code of Judicial Conduct's prohibition on judicial comment in any pending or impending cases.”

While Minneapolis police are not saying why they opted for a no-knock warrant the morning Locke was killed, Minnesota Public Radio is reporting court documents indicate that a man who lived in the apartment that Locke was visiting had threatened police before.

A law enforcement source told KARE 11 investigative reporter A.J. Lagoe the warrant that resulted in Locke's death was not originally supposed to be a no-knock warrant. When Minneapolis police were asked to assist St. Paul Police with executing the warrant, the MPD insisted the warrant be changed to be executed without knocking first.

In a statement Friday, a spokesperson from the St. Paul Police Department said it's "common practice" to ask other agencies help serve a warrant outside the SPPD's jurisdiction.

"After the warrants in this case were signed by a Hennepin County judge, the Saint Paul Police Department asked the Minneapolis Police Department to carry out three of them at an apartment complex in downtown Minneapolis. The apartment complex management team complied with the court orders and provided access to the MPD officers," the statement said.

It went on, "Each agency has its own protocols and policies for serving search warrants. The agency responsible for serving the warrant determines what tactics that will be used."

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey instituted a policy against the use of no-knock warrants which his campaign described as a “ban.” But in practice Minneapolis police were still allowed to enter without knocking if they announced themselves before they crossed the threshold of the residence they were entering.

Now after Amir Locke’s death, Frey announced a moratorium on no-knock warrants in the city.

“To ensure safety of both the public and officers until a new policy is crafted, I’m issuing a moratorium on both the request and execution of such warrants in Minneapolis," Frey said in a statement.

The statement went on to say the city is "bringing in national experts DeRay McKesson and Dr. Pete Kraska of Eastern Kentucky University to review and suggest revisions to the department’s policy."

McKesson and Kraska were both instrumental in forming "Breonna's Law" in memory of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky police in March of 2020.

In the state of Minnesota, a no-knock search warrant is defined as "a search warrant authorizing peace officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing the officer's presence or purpose prior to entering the premises." Minnesota statutes might also refer to them as dynamic entry warrants or unannounced entry warrants.

In a news conference Wednesday, Amelia Huffman, the interim Minneapolis police chief, said the SWAT team “loudly and repeatedly announced police search warrant before crossing the threshold into the apartment,” and Locke pointed a loaded gun “in the direction of officers,” which prompted one of the officers to shoot and kill him.