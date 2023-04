Police say Chase Ellsworth, 17, was reported missing on Sunday, April 23.

AUBREY, Texas — A 17-year-old boy who was last seen a week ago has been reported missing, police said.

Police in the Denton County city of Aubrey said Chase Ellsworth was reported missing on Sunday, April 23, but was last seen on Monday, April 17.

***Missing*** Chase Ellsworth is 17 years of age. Although Chase was reported missing today, he was last seen Monday,... Posted by Aubrey Police Department on Sunday, April 23, 2023

