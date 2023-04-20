Changes coming to 'crazy curve' in Richardson after another vehicle plows into popular ice cream shop

"We've had two directly hit our building, one destroyed our event truck," said Smith of Tongue in Cheek ice cream shop.

RICHARDSON, Texas — If you've been to Tongue in Cheek in Richardson or Plano you'll know they don't just serve ice cream, they serve also a scoop of sarcasm.

"Our customers love it because they know that's what they're coming into," said owner Missy Smith.

On Thursday, customers not only came into a huge helping of homemade ice cream, but also a boarded-up wall. The Smiths were alerted early Thursday morning to news that a vehicle had plowed into their shop.

"It's a crazy curve. They just fly," said Smith.

Their flagship store of four years sits along Arapaho Road and a large S-curved road.

"Most often speed is part of the issue," said Richardson city manager Don Magner. "We are aware of the situation. And we believe we can work with them in the public right of way and on private property."

Their cameras inside their business had captured the crash. Just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a car jumped the median, jumped the curb and crashed inside the ice cream shop.

Thankfully nobody was hurt, but a large portion of the front wall was taken out.

"We've had two directly hit our building, one destroyed our event truck," said Smith.

This is the fifth time in four years. The Smiths and other business owners have been in constant communication with the city over potential changes.

The city has short-term and long-term solutions. Soon, there'll be more signage and more lighting to alert drivers to the curve in the road. The long-term fix is smoothing out the road, but that hinges on private business cooperation.

"Something needs to happen," said Smith

Nobody’s been hurt in any of the crashes that have occurred. WFAA reached out to the Richardson Police Department to find out more about the driver and condition but are awaiting comment.

The owners are thankful for the city and the volunteers who helped clean up and board up the wall. The ice cream shop was open for business and, like most weekdays, saw a steady stream of its customers.