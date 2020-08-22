CEO of nonprofit for sexual trafficking: 'It’s right here in our own backyard'

"Many don’t realize that human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world," she said.

Kim Robinson is working to restore and empower women and girls who have been sexually trafficked.

Robinson, CEO of the local nonprofit New Friends New Life, says that the criminal enterprise is rampant in North Texas, with the Urban Institute estimated it generates $99 million in profits here annually.

“Many don’t realize that human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world,” Robinson said. “In the United States, it is the 2nd most profitable criminal activity behind drug trafficking. For so long, many have viewed sexual trafficking as something that only happens in other countries. When in fact, it’s right here in our own backyard.”

Robinson said Texas is only behind California in the country. And Dallas is only behind Houston in the number of cases in the state.

“If we don’t begin to think holistically about this problem, it will only continue to grow.”

Robinson said COVID-19 affected her nonprofit’s ability to serve victims in a big way.

“With us not being able to have in-person sessions, we had to quickly pivot to be able to provide those services virtually.”