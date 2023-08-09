Aguilar pled guilty in Nov. 2022 to accessory to murder after the fact and other charges in the death of Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillen.

WACO, Texas — Members of the Central Texas community are planning to hold a March for Justice in honor of Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillen on Monday, Aug. 14, ahead of the trial of Cecily Aguilar, who pled guilty to charges in connection to Guillen's murder in 2020.

A sentencing hearing for Aguilar is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 14. Community members will meet before the trial at 8:30 a.m. in front of the courthouse, located at 800 Franklin Ave. in Waco, TX.

Organizers are asking Texans to join them one last time to demand justice for Guillen, saying they need support inside and outside the courtroom.

"The day my family has dreaded and long awaited for has come," said Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen's sister, in a post on Instagram. "We need to make sure we close this chapter with the justice Vanessa deserves."

A press conference will reportedly be held in front of the courthouse after the hearing. The Guillen Family, Attorney Natalie Khawam and friends of Vanessa Guillen will give victim impact statements to the Judge during the hearing, according to a media release.

Aguilar pled guilty on Nov. 28, 2022 to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation in the death of Vanessa Guillen. Aguilar faces up to 30 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the Department of Justice.

Aguilar allegedly helped her then-boyfriend, Spc. Aaron Robinson, dismember and dispose of Guillen's body near the Leon River.

Robinson reportedly killed Guillen with a hammer in an armory room on then-Fort Hood, now Fort Cavazos, on April 22, 2020. Guillen's body was found dismembered about two months later on June 30.

On early July 1, Robinson shot and killed himself as Killeen police closed in on him after he left the post.