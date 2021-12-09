Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay relocating his North American restaurant HQ to Dallas-Fort Worth

The D-FW expansion will include Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips and Ramsay Kitchen.

DALLAS — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is relocating his North American restaurant headquarters to Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported.

With the head office move, Ramsay hired a team to expand locations across North America. His team in Las Colinas plans to open 18 restaurants in Chicago, Boston and Miami in 2022. CEO Norman Abdallah plans to lead the opening of a 75 company-owned locations in the next five years.

Abdallah said some of the restaurant expansion will include locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, including Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips and Ramsay Kitchen, but the restaurants won’t open in North Texas until late 2022 and 2023.

Right now, Abdallah is focused on adding locations on the East Coast and in Chicago.

“We want to be very careful not to dilute the brand, and the brand is Gordon,” Abdallah said to DMN.

Abdallah believes Dallas is the best place to find talent. Ramsay’s North America company has a temporary test kitchen inside Dallas College’s Culinary, Pastry and Hospitality facility in North Dallas where chefs train to work in fine dining restaurants.

Abdallah said he and Ramsay were both attracted by the tax benefits in Texas and the cost of living in the state.