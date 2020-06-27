Catholic Diocese of Dallas says individual parishes to decide on in-person mass

"The pastors are in a better position to individually decide what is best for their parishioners and for their parish communities," Bishop Edward Burns said.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas announced weeks ago that Sunday masses could resume in person this weekend, but Bishop Edward Burns announced Friday that the decision will be left to individual parishes.

"The decision to resume Sunday masses was made weeks ago before the spike and warnings that have come as a result of the coronavirus statistics that we are seeing at this time," Burns said in a written statement.

The bishop said that the pastors of the parishes will be allowed to decide whether to host in-person mass. The Diocese has parishes in nine counties, Burns said.

"The pastors are in a better position to individually decide what is best for their parishioners and for their parish communities," Burns said.

The Dallas Diocese had previously restricted Sunday mass to online-only and scheduled confessions. The church has been open for private prayer, with capacity limits.

"Those attending Mass are strongly encouraged to wear proper face coverings, following local civil orders where appropriate," the Catholic Diocese of Dallas said earlier this month.