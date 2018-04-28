RIVER OAKS, Texas -- School administrators placed a school resource officer on leave after a video of the officer pushing a student into a wall was shared on Facebook.

A 30-second video capturing a portion of the incident was posted on Facebook on Thursday. According to an administration official the incident occurred Thursday inside a classroom at Castleberry High School.

It is difficult to understand what is being said but the video shows the officer approaching the student and the student standing up.

Then the video shows the officer pushing the student into a wall and restraining him with his hands. Another student is standing nearby as the officer continues to restrain the student he pushed. Other students in the classroom are sitting in their chairs while some others can be seen standing.

