Cash reward increased to help find suspects wanted in robbery, killing of armored truck guard in Dallas

DALLAS — A cash reward of up to $55,000 is being offered to find the suspects responsible for shooting and killing an armored truck guard during a robbery outside a Dallas check cashing business, police announced.

At about 9:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, Dallas police officers were called to the 100 block of South Carroll Avenue in response to the shooting. When officers arrived, they found one victim, 52-year-old David Ruback, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

DPD said Ruback and his partner were in the process of delivering cash to the business.

WFAA spoke with the owner who said he was holding the door open for Ruback when two people in black masks showed up in a white car, exiting it with large guns.

The owner said the suspects demanded the courier bag that held the cash for the business from Ruback and when Ruback refused, the suspects shot him in the back.

"I didn't know what to do. They fired six shots at the store where I was standing. And all the bullets went around me and hit him," the business owner told WFAA.

The suspects then picked up the money bag and fled from the scene in the white vehicle – described as a Chevrolet Impala, police said.

Ruback was an employee with GardaWorld Cash. The company released a statement after learning of his death. It reads:

“The entire GardaWorld Cash family is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of David Ruback, an experienced security professional, long-serving member of our team and respected leader. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, friends and loved ones. We will continue to support our people and Mr. Ruback’s family during this very difficult time and are working closely with the authorities in their ongoing investigation to help apprehend the perpetrators of this reprehensible attack.”

GardaWorld said it’s now offering a reward of up to $50,000, and Ruback’s family is offering an additional $5,000 for information that leads to the location of the suspects and their arrest and indictment in the case.

DPD released the following photos captured by surveillance outside the check cashing business, showing the wanted suspects and suspect vehicle: