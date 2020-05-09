Case over Frisco’s $2B Wade Park development could drag for years, lawyer says

The future of Frisco’s $2 billion Wade Park project could be more uncertain after a bankruptcy case containing fraud allegations was filed last week.

The future of Frisco’s $2 billion Wade Park project could be more uncertain after a bankruptcy case containing fraud allegations was filed last week – and it could take years in court to untangle.

Atlanta developer Stan Thomas, the original developer behind Wade Park, claimed in a petition filed Aug. 27 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Georgia that his company was defrauded out of the high-profile Frisco development project.

The petition alleges that New York-based Gamma Real Estate, its president, Jonathan Kalikow, and others wrongfully schemed to get control from Thomas of the stalled development in Frisco.

“It’s like they’re writing a novel,” said Sid Scheinberg, a Dallas bankruptcy attorney who reviewed the filing at the request of the Dallas Business Journal. “I’ve never seen one written quite like this. It’s fascinating.”