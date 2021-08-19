Carrollton woman seen in Capitol during riots pleads guilty, must pay $500 in restitution

She has to pay a restitution of $500 to the Department of Treasury.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Note: The video above is from January.

The Carrollton woman who was arrested earlier this year for her role in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Thursday as a part of an agreement.

Jennifer "Jenna" Ryan pled guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Her sentencing phase will determine her penalty, which could be up to six months in jail or a fine up to $5,000.

As part of the agreement, Ryan will have to allow law enforcement agents to review "any social media accounts operated by your client for statements and postings in and around January 6, 2021," court documents said.

She will not be further prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice for the non-violent conduct on Jan. 6.

Part of the plea was that Ryan agrees to pay restitution of $500 to the Department of Treasury. The Department of Justice noted in the agreement court documents that the Jan. 6 riots caused approximately $1,495,326.55 in damage to the U.S. Capitol.

On Jan. 15, Ryan was arrested and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

On Jan. 6, Ryan posted multiple photos and videos to social media from Washington, D.C., including a 21-minute long Facebook Live video from walking toward the Capitol, the criminal complaint said. Tweets and Facebook posts placed her in the Capitol.