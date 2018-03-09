CARROLLTON, Texas – Police say two teens fled a Carrollton home after their father killed their mother, and then later turned the gun on himself.

Authorities found 49-year-old Nigel Jerome "Damian" Deriggs and his wife, 46-year-old Michelle Deriggs, dead inside the home when they deployed a robot and drone into the residence late Monday afternoon in the 4200 block of Capstrone Drive.

It started when neighbors reported hearing a domestic dispute and at least one gunshot inside a residence in the Oak Hills neighborhood. The caller told a 911 dispatcher that two teenagers were able to escape the home after Mr. Deriggs shot his wife.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw a man armed with a shotgun in the front yard of the home. After about 10 minutes of attempting to talk Mr. Deriggs into dropping the weapon, officers said he went back inside the home still armed with the shotgun.

"As NorTex Metro SWAT Operators and Crisis Negotiators were assembling, officers heard a single gunshot from inside the house at 3:37 p.m.," read a statement from Carrollton police.

Authorities said the teenagers were unharmed and are now in the care of relatives.

