Carrollton, McKinney announce new police chiefs

Both cities made the announcement of the new chiefs on Tuesday.

CARROLLTON, Texas — North Texas has two new police chiefs as both Carrollton and McKinney announced two new law enforcement heads on Tuesday.

Carrollton announced Robert Arredondo as the new police chief, who had most recently served as police chief for the Victoria Police Department.

“The City of Carrollton has a stellar Police Department and Chief Arredondo’s vast experience will be a great asset to an already exemplary team," Rex Redden, Carrollton's Executive Director of Public Safety said. "Along with Arredondo’s significant accomplishments and law enforcement background, he has demonstrated experience with administrative, patrol, and investigative roles, as well as leadership experience with community-oriented policing focused on community engagement and has proven success in solving complex problems.”

Arredondo was one of 50 applicants considered and reviewed by multiple interview boards, the city said.

“The process of searching for a new Police Chief was rigorous and the fact that it resulted in numerous qualified applicants from a nationwide candidate pool speaks volumes about the caliber of the Carrollton Police Department, the overall desirability and quality of the City of Carrollton, and the focus on public safety as the heart of everything we do in this community,” Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said. “The Police Chief is a highly visible role and fundamentally supports why families and businesses want to call Carrollton home.”

Arredondo said he is extremely excited to be selected as the next police chief.

“It has been my experience that Carrollton PD is one of the finest police departments in the nation, and I look forward to joining the team and working beside such great men and women," Arredondo said.

McKinney selected Joe Ellenburg as the city's new police chief, who has spent the majority of his 30 years in law enforcement with the department and previously served as an assistant chief and the interim police chief following the past chief Greg Conley's move to Director of Public Safety.

"Appointing a leader for our Police Department is among the most critical decisions we make as a City, and we know that Chief Ellenburg is the right person for the job,” said Carrollton Mayor George Fuller. “He understands our city and neighborhoods and is well respected by our officers and community members. We are confident he will continue to lead the department forward.”

Ellenburg was first hired by the McKinney Police Department in 1995 after starting his career in 1992 with the Collin County Sheriff's Office.