3 Carrollton-Farmers Branch teachers placed on leave after racist language about Asian Americans used on test, district says

The district called the words used on a social studies test "derogatory and hurtful." Three teachers are on leave while officials complete their investigation.

CARROLLTON, Texas — The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District has placed three teachers on administrative leave while it investigates an incident where inappropriate language about Asian Americans was included on a test, officials said.

The district tweeted a statement Wednesday morning that said the inappropriate language was used on a secondary social studies test. Officials did not confirm which school the incident occurred at.

"The words used on the test question were derogatory and hurtful," the statement partially reads.

The school district said actions or language disrespecting any people group are not acceptable and do not represent its core belief system.

The school district said it recently launched a diversity training initiative for staff. It's unclear if the training was launched before or after the incident.

"The district will enhance these training opportunities in an effort to create a more inclusive and respectful environment," the statement reads.

Over the past month, several community members in North Texas have brought awareness to the hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Last week, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proclaimed March 26 as "Stop Asian Hate Day" in the city. Two rallies were hosted over the weekend.

Christine Lee, who attended one of the rallies, had a message not just for the dozens on hand for a "Stop Asian Hate" rally, but for the entire country.

“I am not just Korean American," Lee said, her voice full of emotion. “I am Korean and American -- two beautiful cultures interwoven in me."

Earlier this month, the owner of Detour Doughnuts and Coffee made #StopAsianHate doughnuts to raise money and awareness for the AAPI community.

"We need to show up for our people, and this is the best way I know how," said owner Jinny Cho.

She donated the money from her #StopAsianHate doughnuts to Support the AAPI Community Fund. She also matched what her customers bought.

On Sunday’s Inside Texas Politics, State Representative Gene Wu, D-Houston said he hopes that recent violence and racism against Asian-Americans will result in more political involvement by the minority group.

“This is a big problem for the Asian-American community because a lot of the places that the Asian-Americans come from – a lot of their home countries, their home cultures – have this sort of pervasive ideology, pervasive philosophy of ‘Hey, you just need to keep quiet," said Rep. Wu

If Asian-Americans have learned anything recently, Wu said, it’s that staying quiet isn’t working.