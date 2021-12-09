Immersive experience from Oscar-winning filmmaker lets people experience first-hand what it's like for refugees, immigrants

CARNE y ARENA from Alejandro Iñárritu, the filmmaker behind The Revenant, Birdman and Babel, is coming to Dallas in January.

DALLAS — Immigration in the United States is a topic of debate that is almost as political as it gets, especially in Texas.

But a new immersive, virtual reality experience aimed at erasing the "line between subject and bystander" is coming to Dallas, and it demands the visitor walk in the footsteps of refugees and immigrants - almost quite literally.

CARNE y ARENA, flesh and sand in English, is "a twenty-minute solo journey" conceived by Oscar-winning, Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Iñárritu.

Iñárritu is known for his films like The Revenant, Birdman and Babel.

The immersive experience - 10 years in the making, according to Iñárritu - was born out of the "haunting" life stories he heard from immigrants who collaborated with him on the project. It is meant to "explore the human condition in an attempt to break the dictatorship of the frame - within which things are just observed - and claim the space to allow the visitor to go through a direct experience walking in the immigrants' feet, under their skin, and into their hearts," he said in an artistic statement.

Iñárritu said he interviewed several Mexican and Central American immigrants on their experiences in their attempts to cross the border. And authenticity was key - there were no actors in the project, and even some of the clothing worn by the immigrants were incorporated.

"The experience was cathartic and emotional," Iñárritu said. "After many years, their memories finally have a public face."

Motion capture technology was used to scan and record the movement of the participants - down to their facial expressions - before they were digitally recreated. The process was similar to the technique used in the creation of 2009's Avatar film.

The result is a realistic and immersive reenactment of those immigrants' stories, as visitors "walk in a vast, sand-filled space and witness a fragment of a refugee’s personal journey," the Nasher Sculpture Center, one of the co-sponsors of the project, said.

The project was first presented in Milan, Italy, in 2017 and even had a stint at the 70th Cannes Film Festival - becoming the first virtual reality project to be featured in the festival's history, according to the creators of the project. It has already made stops in Aurora, Colorado, and in Montreal, Canada.

Now, it is heading to Dallas, a major city in the state that shares the longest border with Mexico and is a crossing point for many seeking asylum.

CARNE y ARENA will run in the Food and Fiber Pavilion of Fair Park in Dallas from Jan. 21 - April 18, 2022. It will be open to the public Tuesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.