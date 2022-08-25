Arrest made in killing of furniture delivery driver in Fort Worth

The victim in the case was identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, a driver for Canales Furniture, according to the Star-Telegram.

DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the killing of a furniture delivery truck driver during a carjacking in Fort Worth earlier this month, police said.

Carlos Valdez faces a murder charge in the case, according to police.

He was arrested Tuesday by Fort Worth police and was being held at the Tarrant County jail with his bond set at $100,000, according to online jail records.

The victim in the case was identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, a driver for Canales Furniture, according to the Star-Telegram.

Police said officers on Aug. 5 responded to a call at approximately 11:05 a.m. Friday at 3800 Reed Street.

According to police, a male employee from Canales Furniture was found dead after the carjacking, and the truck was found a few blocks away.

Investigators were reviewing video footage of the incident from neighborhood cameras to determine exactly how the employee died. A police spokesperson told WFAA that detectives were trying to determine if the employee was shot or if he fell off the truck while it was being carjacked.

Canales Furniture released a statement confirming the man who was killed was an employee.

In part, the statement read, “We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our coworker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture.”