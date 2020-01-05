Care packages of food, $100 donated to families in need during the pandemic

In partnership with Urban Specialists, a group of people donated "COVID Care Packages" for a Random Acts Of Kindness initiative.

DALLAS — On Thursday, a group of people partnered with Urban Specialists to deliver boxes and bags of food and water to families in need.

"A good local donor friend of mine, Jon Birnbrey, called and said, 'Antong, let's just do some random acts of kindness,'" said Antong Lucky, with Urban Specialists.

Through their network, Lucky said they found families in need. Some of the items included fresh meat, milk, eggs, and sandwich bread. The food overflowed a large moving box.

"The hope is that we'll give them the strength to keep going, keep fighting," Birnbrey said.

"We'll be showing up at their doorstep," said Lucky.

Families were also given an envelope with inspirational words and $100 bill.

"A Benjamin!" said one man receiving the donation. "Thank y'all very much. God bless." He is a barber, out of work during the pandemic.

Another woman, a senior citizen, put her hand to her chest and said, "I'm about to cry. I haven't been blessed like this before."

The initiative is called Random Acts of Kindness. The group is also allocating $2.5 million to help families struggling through the COVID-19 crisis.

If you send a picture or video of an act of kindness, and use the hashtag "#GiveTogetherNow," $500 will be donated to a family in need.

