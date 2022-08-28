Car crash against tree kills one, critically injures another, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say one person has been found dead after a car crash in Fort Worth late Saturday night.
Officers were dispatched to East Berry Street and Stalcup Road at 11:38 p.m. When they got there, they found a vehicle that allegedly lost control before it crashed into a tree.
The deceased victim died at the scene, according to police. Another person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Traffic investigation detectives have been notified of the accident.
No other information is available at this time.
