Car crash against tree kills one, critically injures another, Fort Worth police say

Police said officers were dispatched to the scene late Saturday evening, shortly before midnight.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say one person has been found dead after a car crash in Fort Worth late Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to East Berry Street and Stalcup Road at 11:38 p.m. When they got there, they found a vehicle that allegedly lost control before it crashed into a tree.

The deceased victim died at the scene, according to police. Another person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Traffic investigation detectives have been notified of the accident.

No other information is available at this time.

