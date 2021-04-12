Car strikes gas line, causing fire and evacuation at Allen fitness center

The driver of the vehicle was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Plano.

ALLEN, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a crash that caused a fire and led to the evacuation of a Life Time Fitness in Allen on Friday night.

Allen Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at the intersection of State Highway 121 and Watters Rd, Friday night. According to authorities, at 7:43 p.m. a vehicle struck a gas line outside Life Time Fitness.

The building was evacuated, and CoServ gas crews stopped the flow of gas around 10:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished shortly after that.