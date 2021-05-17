x
Man rescued after his SUV goes through fence into pool, Arlington fire says

It's unclear what happened in the moments before the man's car went into the pool.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rescue crews said they had to pull a man to safety after he somehow drove his SUV into a pool.

It happened in the 1400 block of Comanche Court, Monday evening.

According to the Arlington Fire Department, the man's vehicle went through a fence and into a pool. 

Officials said he was unable to get himself out of the car, so fire crews had to extract him from the pool. First responders performed CPR before taking him to a local hospital. 

At this time, it's unclear what happened in the moments before the man's car went into the pool; his current condition is unknown. 

No other information, including the man's identity, was immediately available.

