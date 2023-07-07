California-based real estate firm expands into Dallas

Led by executive vice presidents Mike McElwee and Art Green, the Dallas space is the firm’s first location in Texas.

Corporate real estate advisory firm Hughes Marino opened a new office in Dallas.

Led by executive vice presidents Mike McElwee and Art Green, the Dallas space is the firm’s first location in Texas. McElwee and Green both previously served as principals at Avison Young and have over six decades of combined experience. McElwee specializes in the industrial sector, and Green has expertise in helping businesses with office space needs, including leasing restructuring, headquarters relocations and expansions.

“Dallas holds immense significance in the commercial real estate landscape as a vibrant community, economic powerhouse and strategically located city, and we are thrilled to open this key market with such an experienced and talented team of corporate real estate advisors,” Hughes Marino, president, and COO Shay Hughes said in a statement.

The California-based company offers clients all aspects of commercial real estate, including planning and design, construction management and tenant representation. The opening of the Dallas office comes seven months after Hughes Marino opened spaces in Boston and North Carolina simultaneously.

With other locations in Denver and the West Coast, the firm plans to continue expanding throughout North America.

“When we find best-in-class advisors who share our same values and have the ability to bring the exceptional service and results that we have become known for as a company, we jump at the opportunity to welcome those new team members,” Hughes said in a news release.