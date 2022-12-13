Businesses, homes damaged as tornado hits Grapevine during busy morning rush

Sam’s Club, Discount Tire, Extra Space Storage and Grapevine Mills Mall all sustained damage, but several businesses regained power by late Tuesday night.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Chuck Paschke knows how bad it could have been.

He owns the Christian Brothers Automotive in the 2000 block of State Highway 114.

On any given day he has a couple dozen customer cars in his lot his crews are repairing.

Tuesday morning, about 25 of those cars -- all of them -- came out unscathed, even as a tornado touched down just feet away.

“Only the hand of God,” he said. “We’re very grateful.”

He lost a few shingles.

But next door, the entire front window blew out at the Discount Tire.

Paramedics treated some employees there who were hit by flying glass, according to a company spokesperson.

It’s unclear when the Discount Tire will reopen, the spokesperson said, but power had been restored by late Tuesday night.

A wall collapsed at Extra Space Storage next door to the tire shop.

And just north of the storage facility, air conditioning units were ripped off and part of the roof peeled off the Sam’s Club while employees were inside.

“When air conditioning units are flying through the air and not one of them landed on a car, a roof, or let alone a person -- it’s just amazing,” Paschke said.

Sam’s was closed Tuesday, as was the Walmart across the street.

In a statement, Sam’s Club said, “We're currently assessing both buildings with local authorities and will reopen as soon as possible.”

The city of Grapevine said the tornado also damaged the city service center and Grapevine Mills Mall, which was also closed on Tuesday.

Pictures from inside the mall showed damage to the food court.