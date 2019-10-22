DALLAS — The tornado that caused widespread damage in north Dallas passed close to the home of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush but caused no damage.

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford said in a statement that "the Bushes are safe and praying for their neighbors around DFW who weren't as fortunate."

Dallas neighborhoods, businesses destroyed by Sunday's tornado Women stand outside a house damaged by a tornado in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/LM Otero) A traffic light rests at a major intersection in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 after a tornado tore homes and businesses apart in a densely populated area of Dallas Sunday night. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg) Dallas' fire station 41 was destroyed in the tornado that swept through Dallas Oct. 21. Cary Middle School sustained heavy damage in the October 20 tornado that swept across Dallas County. Thomas Jefferson and Carey Middle school tornado were damaged in the tornado on October 20. Walnut Hill Elementary sustained damage after the October 20th tornado St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. Aerial footage shows damage from Sunday night's storm. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019.

The Bushes stuck to their obligations despite the storm.

Former first lady Laura Bush hosted young leaders from Myanmar on Monday at a Bush Institute event in South Texas.

The institute based at Southern Methodist University in Dallas has sponsored a leadership training program for four years with a focus on Myanmar, a Southeast Asian country struggling with extreme inequities and ethnic cleansing.