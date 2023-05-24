Bush Family Home named Texas Historic Site

The landmark was welcomed by the Texas Historical Commission, which made it one of 36 historical sites in the Lone Star State after pushing for more state funding to help keep the home up and running.

"And so the funds that the Texas Historic Commissioners are able to apply to this are going to mean that not only that the home will be preserved, updated, and maintained, but will be viewed by many more thousands of people than we were able to do as a small organization," said Former Executive Director of the Bush Family home Paul St. Hilaire. "The tours and the focus of the home will be more on the entire Bush family. The scope of the presentation will be more inclusive than it has been in the past."