DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a burned body was found in a field Tuesday afternoon in the Cedar Crest neighborhood of southern Dallas.

Dallas police are at a crime scene near Mayforge and Ledbetter drives, where the body was discovered.

According to sources, someone wrapped the body inside a tarp and set it on fire.

The body was found after someone called police to report a fire, sources say.

At this time it's unclear if anyone is in custody. This marks the 197th homicide of the year.

