Man, 36, dies after falling off motorcycle while on interstate, police say

Detectives said they interviewing multiple witnesses to determine what happened.

Detectives in Arlington are investigating how a man fell off his motorcycle and died Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 11:55 a.m. near the 6200 block of Interstate 20.

Investigators believe 36-year-old Jesse Cook was traveling westbound on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, he fell off his motorcycle onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Police said although Cook fell off his motorcycle, it continued to travel and struck a car before coming to a stop.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene. No one in the vehicle that was struck was reported injured, according to officials.

Detectives said they interviewing multiple witnesses to determine what happened.