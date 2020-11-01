BURLESON, Texas — Lightning is the suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a home Friday night in Burleson.

The 4,700 square-foot home is located high on a hill above Burleson on Country Vista Circle.

Burleson Fire Chief K.T. Freeman said the house erupted in flames around 7 p.m. after the initial line of storms passed through Johnson County.

The entire roofline of the home was in flames when firefighters from both Burleson and nearby Joshua arrived.

Neighbors say they heard a loud lightning strike and then saw the home in flames.

The house is at the highest point in the Country Vista Circle development. Fire officials say the home is likely a total loss due to damage.

Authorities say the family was away on vacation and no one was inside the home during the fire.

Freeman says fire officials will go back and look at weather and lighting strike data to help confirm if a lighting strike was recorded there.

WFAA crews that were in the area during the storm, reported witnessing multiple lightning strikes hitting radio and cell towers in Johnson and Tarrant Counties.

