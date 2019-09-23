Two people are dead in an accident in Johnson County that also critically injured one person and injured two others, according to Burleson Police.
The accident occurred at I-35 & Bethesda Road, according to police. Two helicopters and four ambulances were requested to the scene.
Both the south & north lanes of I-35W will be closed while emergency responders work the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
