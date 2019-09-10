DALLAS — Joshua Brown was no stranger to police. He was arrested in at least five different cities across Texas.

Documents show Brown was arrested for drug possession, evading arrest, theft and having an illegal firearm.

WFAA obtained court documents and a letter Brown wrote to a judge while he was serving time at Bradshaw State Jail.

In the letter, he asked the judge to allow him to serve two different sentences concurrently so he could be released sooner.

Brown wrote, "I am praying when that date comes and I am discharged that I can put the whole series of events behind me and start of on a clean path."

But records show he continued a life of crime.

Last year, he was shot at a strip club in North Dallas.

A man with Brown was shot and killed.

But police believe he was the target.

Attorney Lee Merritt represents Brown's family and now admits Brown was hesitant to testify in the Amber Guyger trial not because of the case, but because people were after him.

"He led people to believe that he had left Dallas and testifying in the trial lets them know, 'Yes I am here,' and it exposed him to danger. He feared for his life in this case, not because of Amber Guyger, but because someone shot him less than a year ago."

Police say over the weekend Brown was killed during a drug deal.

They say three men were robbing him of drugs.

They say Brown pulled a weapon first and shot one of the suspects, Jacquerious Mitchell, after an argument.

Mitchell says he then heard two shots.

He says Thaddeus Green killed Brown.

Merritt now admits there is enough evidence supporting that but says people won't believe it because he says DPD lacks credibility after the Guyger trial.

“The evidence will always be undermined by the DPD implication in that case,” said Merrritt.

WFAA obtained the search warrant of Brown's apartment which shows police found 12 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 in cash. They also found digital scales used to weigh drugs.

Multiple sources and even some of his acquaintances tell WFAA, Brown was a known drug dealer moving large quantities of drugs and that's what got him in trouble.