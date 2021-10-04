x
Photos: See the nearly 700-acre ranch for sale in Parker County for $14.25 million

The property has four ponds ranging from one and a half to six acres in size that were renovated in 2009.
Credit: The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty
Photos courtesy of The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Right at the heart of Parker County is a ranch with nearly 700 acres of rolling terrain including a view looking down into the valley of Brazos River. 

The Brock Vista Ranch is listed at $14.25 million and has six bedrooms, five bathrooms in the 4,336 square foot home main house that was remodeled in 2010. The ranch also features two barns: an insulated barn with a commercial kitchen, walk-in fridge and freezers, an office and upstairs loft as well as a rock barn with plumbing and electricity, tack room and hay loft. In addition, the property has two ranch homes and several storage facilities.  

RELATED: Former Dallas Cowboys player Emmitt Smith’s home hits the market

Read more at the Dallas Business Journal.

    

