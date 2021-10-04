Photos: See the nearly 700-acre ranch for sale in Parker County for $14.25 million

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Right at the heart of Parker County is a ranch with nearly 700 acres of rolling terrain including a view looking down into the valley of Brazos River.
The Brock Vista Ranch is listed at $14.25 million and has six bedrooms, five bathrooms in the 4,336 square foot home main house that was remodeled in 2010. The ranch also features two barns: an insulated barn with a commercial kitchen, walk-in fridge and freezers, an office and upstairs loft as well as a rock barn with plumbing and electricity, tack room and hay loft. In addition, the property has two ranch homes and several storage facilities.
The property has four ponds ranging from one and a half to six acres in size that were renovated in 2009.
