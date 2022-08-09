British store in Grapevine helps people grieve queen's passing

"She was always in the background of everything that was English," said customer Larry Groebe.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAPEVINE, Texas — There is no shortage of things authentic at the British Emporium in Grapevine. The store specializes in British goods ranging from biscuits to socks with Queen Elizabeth II's face on them.

"We're teeming with British culture in this shop," said Sammy Bailey, store manager and son of the owner.

At the small British store in Grapevine there's as much on the shelves as people here have on their minds currently. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II had dozens of people popping into the store for queen keepsakes.

"She is England or she was England. It's like losing someone special...like when I lost my mother." said Alexandra Evans who was born and raised in England and was five years old when the queen was coronated.

For people like Alexandra Evans and Janice, who works the cashier, Queen Elizabeth II is the only queen they remember. She is the longest reigning monarch in human history at seventy years.

"She's the icon of royalty," said Bailey.

"She was always in the background of everything that was English," said customer Larry Groebe.

The queen was the lone symbol of stability through family scandals and an ever-changing world.

"She was so loved. There will be a lot of tears," said Janice.

Coming here was about those homesick feeling somewhat home again. Larry made sure to get some biscuits and special breakfast cereal from the store Thursday.

"We are just going to sit and process that over some tea and biscuits," said Larry.