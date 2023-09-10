Man's death during detainment at Fort Worth mall ruled as homicide, officials say

Brandon Zapata died in April died while being detained by officials at La Gran Plaza. His mother has filed a lawsuit against the mall owners.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The death of a man who was detained at a Fort Worth mall in April has been ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the examiner records, 20-year-old Brandon Zapata's cause of death was "acute asthma exacerbation complicated by mechanical asphyxia and methamphetamine."

Zapata was detained on April 11 at La Gran Plaza. Police said he was "acting erratically" and accused him of assaulting a mall security officer that tried to detain him. An off-duty Fort Worth officer also tried to arrest Zapata, then on-duty officers were called in to help.

A timeline provided by Fort Worth police has the incident starting at 12:48 p.m. with police receiving a 911 call from someone reporting a person fighting with the Fort Worth officer working off-duty at the mall. Officers were then dispatched to the location at 12:52 p.m., with MedStar being notified at 12:53 p.m.

Officers arrived at 12:57 p.m., police say, and found the officer with Zapata inside the building. A minute later, police say Zapata became unresponsive and officers began CPR.

Fearing Zapata may have been under the influence of a drug, police say officers gave him Narcan at 1:02 p.m. and continued providing him medical assistance until MedStar personnel arrived and took over care at 1:05 p.m.

Zapata was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.

According to a September lawsuit filed by Zapata's mother, Gloria Ortiz, he was "falsely imprisoned" in response to a medical emergency. The suit then said officers, "wrestled Brandon to the ground, placed his hands behind his back, handcuffed him, placed him on his stomach, kneeled on his back, and held him in that position for several minutes."

Ortiz held a press conference outside the doors of FWPD in April demanding answers for her son's death.

"We want justice for Brandon," Ortiz said. "There were witnesses saying that him in need of help. They tried to offer water, and it was pushed away... from the officers. They heard him scream and watch his body go lifeless."