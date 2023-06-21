North Texas town issues boil water notice

Due to a water system malfunction, the water system pressure has fallen below 20 psi for the entire City of Boyd, officials said.

BOYD, Texas — The entire city of Boyd has been issued a boil water notice, according to officials.

The notice was issued due to the water system pressure falling below 20 psi after a malfunction, a release said. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Boyd public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Boyd is a town on the northwest side of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, people may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes, and the boil water notice will be rescinded.

If anyone has questions concerning the boil water notice, you may contact Robert Lumpkin, Director of Public Works at 731 East Rock Island Ave., Boyd, Texas 76023 or call (940)433-5166.