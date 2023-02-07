'Deeply saddened' | Moody Gardens releases statement after 4-year-old child drowns at hotel pool

Police said 4-year-old Asher Rayburn was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night but died Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police on Sunday identified a 4-year-old boy who died after falling into a pool at Moody Gardens.

First responders were called out to the hotel pool at Moody Gardens around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after Asher Rayburn, of Paris, Texas, was found in the hotel pool.

Witnesses performed lifesaving measures on Asher before authorities took over. The toddler was then taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch health center in critical condition.

According to police, Asher died Sunday morning.

"The Galveston Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends directly impacted by this tragic loss," the police department said in a statement.

Moody Gardens said Asher and his family were guests at the hotel.

"The management and staff at Moody Gardens are devastated by this tragic event and have been working with the authorities as they conduct their investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this accident," the hotel said in a statement.

Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt asked for community support to get them through the difficult time.