Updated at 4:37 p.m. with additional information from police.

A 12-year-old boy walking along Josey Lane in Carrollton was struck and killed by a van Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred before 2 p.m. Monday, while the boy was walking with his mother and cousin near Crosby Road.

The driver of the van said he swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of him. The van drove up on the curb and struck the 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old cousin. The younger boy survived, police said.

Carrollton police said the driver of the van "is cooperating."

