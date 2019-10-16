DALLAS — Boxer Errol Spence Jr. was intoxicated last week when the Ferrari he was driving flipped multiple times, according to Dallas police.

Spence, 29, is now charged with DWI, a class B misdemeanor. Spence is now out of the intensive care unit, police said.

Because the crash was a single-car accident with no other vehicles involved, Dallas police are not releasing the speed of the Ferrari at the time of the crash.

The crash happened last Thursday, Oct. 10, around 3 a.m. in the 500 block of South Riverfront Boulevard.

According to Dallas police, the Ferrari was speeding northbound on Riverfront when it veered left over the median and flipped several times. Spence, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.

Spence has a 26-0 record and has held the IBF welterweight title since 2017.

He added a WBC welterweight title with a split-decision victory over Shawn Porter on Sept. 28.

