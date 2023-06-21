'We are not just growing food, we are growing people': Bonton Farms offering scholarships in effort to help people become EMTs

Bonton Farms is training people to become EMTs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Bonton Farms in southern Dallas is changing the landscape in the area.

The urban farm not only grows its own food, it has a market, coffee shot and restaurant.

The business is also providing jobs for people.

"Ironically, south of downtown is where 45% of the people who live in Dallas proper are, but only 5% of jobs are created,” said Mark Jones, Bonton Farms.

Jones is the chairman of the board for Bonton Farms. He said the area has been a desert for not just food and jobs but critical services.

So, Bonton Farms has partnered with AMR Arlington to train EMTs.

“We believe in not just growing food, but growing people.”

Bonton Farms will provide scholarships for training not just to create jobs but careers.

Tia Andrews will be in the first group of trainees.

"Wanting to be a person that helps those in dire need,” said Andrews.

She said several years ago an acquaintance was having a heart attack and she tried to help.

"I just kind of jumped right in there and started compressions,” said Andrews.

She said she wishes she’d had the proper training.

"He actually passed, but it was then I was like I need to be one of them,” said Andrews.

A few years later, Andrews said EMTs saved her life after a shooting.

"It was those paramedics that came in and saved me.”

The EMT training program begins in August 2023, Kier Smith is one of the trainers. He hopes that many people will take advantage of the opportunity so they can come back and help in their community.

"Just have a heart to help. If you have a heart to help and you don’t have a job this turns into a career,” said Smith.

The people who make it through the training will get a job working for AMR Arlington.

If you would like to apply you must be 18 years of age, have a high school degree or GED. Also, there will be a criminal background check.