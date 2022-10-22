'Boneyard' skate park opens this weekend in Garland

This is the first skate park developed in the city, located at Rick Oden Park.

GARLAND, Texas — North Texas skaters have a new playground to ride on as the city of Garland has opened a massive new skate park this weekend.

"The Boneyard in Garland" had its grand opening Saturday at Rick Oden Park. This park is the first opened in the city and is the second largest in the state at 46,000 square feet.

This park is part of the city's first phase for renovating Rick Oden Park, and will be adjacent to other amenities like walking trails, a food truck park, shade pavilions and restrooms.

The skate park has numerous features, including a beginner's area, a bowl area and a street area with various different rails and pipes to try out different skateboard tricks.

Designed by SPA Skateparks, the park is designed for all ages and skill levels and is allowed for skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles. The park is also equipped with a lighting system enabling users to skate in evenings to avoid the heat and skate during the winter when the sun sets earlier.

The plaza portion of the park, about half the size of the overall skate park, is about 20,000 square feet and has five elevation changes to create three stair sets, along with banks and transitions.

Depths in the bowl area range from 4 feet to 6 feet, along with other features like curved rails and ribbon track.