COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University Police are now searching Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex after a bomb threat was reported at the stadium, according to Texas A&M University.

The school reported the threat at 1:25 p.m. at the stadium with a Code Maroon and said it was evacuating both Kyle Field and its neighboring Bright Building as a precaution.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

