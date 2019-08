DALLAS — A body was found Thursday morning behind the Amazon Fulfillment Center in southeast Dallas.



Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were called shortly before 11 a.m. to the center near 33333 Lyndon B. Johnson Highway, near I-45 and I-20.

Dallas police are investigating the incident. Police have not released additional details at this time.

