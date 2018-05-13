Search crews on Sunday recovered the body of a man who fell off a pontoon boat at Grapevine Lake on Saturday, officials said.

The man – who was believed to be about 40 years old, Flower Mound Fire Department officials said Saturday – has not yet been identified.

He was found in the lake about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grapevine Fire Department.

The man had fallen off a pontoon boat Saturday afternoon on the northwest side of the lake. He was not wearing a life jacket.

At 3:35 pm this afternoon Grapevine FD divers recovered the victim from last nights drowning. Great work between Texas Game Wardens, Flower Mound FD and PD, and all Grapevine crews. Glad we could bring closure to the family at this tragic time. — Grapevine Fire Dept (@GrapevineFireTX) May 13, 2018

In a separate incident Sunday, a person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after firefighters responded to a report of a drowning at the lake.

Crews were dispatched about noon to the Rockledge Park area on the northeast side of the lake, the Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Crews worked the second drowning of the weekend at Grapevine Lake. At 12:03 crews were dispatched to Rockledge Park for a drowning. The victim was recovered at 12:24 and transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition. The victim was not wearing a life jacket. — Grapevine Fire Dept (@GrapevineFireTX) May 13, 2018

The victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, was rescued about 20 minutes later and taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital in critical condition.

