Search crews on Sunday recovered the body of a man who fell off a pontoon boat at Grapevine Lake on Saturday, officials said.
The man – who was believed to be about 40 years old, Flower Mound Fire Department officials said Saturday – has not yet been identified.
He was found in the lake about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grapevine Fire Department.
The man had fallen off a pontoon boat Saturday afternoon on the northwest side of the lake. He was not wearing a life jacket.
In a separate incident Sunday, a person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after firefighters responded to a report of a drowning at the lake.
Crews were dispatched about noon to the Rockledge Park area on the northeast side of the lake, the Fire Department posted on Twitter.
The victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, was rescued about 20 minutes later and taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital in critical condition.