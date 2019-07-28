This story has been updated throughout.

Around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, rescue crews found the body of a man who jumped into the water in the no-wake zone on Lewisville Lake Saturday and never resurfaced, officials say.

The 32-year-old man was on a party barge that entered into the no-wake zone near Pier 121, Fort Worth game warden Cliff Swofford said. The man jumped into the water without wearing a life jacket as the barge entered the no-wake zone.

People on the party barge tried to help the man get out of the water to no avail, Swofford said.

Game wardens and Lewisville fire and police searched for the man for about three hours Saturday night, officials said.

The man's name has not been released.

