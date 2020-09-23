Body of man who died in crash, who worked for Dallas-Fire Rescue, to be flown to Dallas

Ceasar Rios died in a motorcycle crash in Cherry County, Nebraska on Sept. 20 while he was off-duty.

A man who was a driver engineer at Dallas Fire-Rescue died in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Nebraska, officials said. His body is being flown into DFW Airport from Omaha Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a formal acceptance ceremony at the airport before departing for the funeral home.

The Irving Fire Department will set up ladder trucks along State Highway 183.

The department posted on Facebook:

"Hearts are heavy today, as Dallas Fire-Rescue mourns the untimely, off-duty, passing of our Brother, Driver Engineer, Ceasar Rios. Ceasar had been with the department for nearly 10 years, and leaves behind friends and family who’ll miss him dearly; including his Brother, Henry Rios, who also works for the department.

"It goes without saying that this is a tragic loss for our department, especially for those who worked closest with him; but we can all rest assured that during his young life he blessed countless others while serving the citizen of the City of Dallas - City Hall."