Irving police say body recovered from Lago de Claire

The body will be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

IRVING, Texas — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Irving police say a body was found in Lago de Claire in Irving Thursday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety dive team helped Irving police with the recovery from the lake, which is the same area where a missing 38-year-old woman was last seen Tuesday.

The body will be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

On Tuesday, Irving police were searching for Lashun Massey, who went missing near Lake Lago de Claire in La Vallita between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. Police have not confirmed the identity of the body that was found Thursday.

According to police, Massey, 38, is known to go on early morning walks, but would usually be home by 7 a.m. to get her children ready for online learning.

Her husband reported her missing at 7:40 a.m., and police also received a tip based on a Lake Lago de Claire sighting, officials said. On Tuesday, Irving police said foul play was not suspected.

On Tuesday, Irving police said they used sonar to search Lago de Claire and its nearby canals, but didn't find Massey, police said.