Unidentified body found in drainage ditch along I-35 north in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a drainage ditch at the end of last month.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, two workers made the unsettling discovery around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 while working in the 5000 block of the northbound lanes of the Interstate 35 service road.

Police responded and confirmed it was a person's body. Investigators took the unidentified victim's body to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office. A possible identity has not yet been released.

Gainesville police called for the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigation. So far, no other information - including how the body got there or how long the it may have been there - has been released.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice.