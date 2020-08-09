Body of Cresson firefighter to return from California, public memorial set for Sept. 19

The public will be able to pay their respects to Diana Jones as her body lies in state at the department's training facility starting Wednesday.

Diana Jones, a firefighter and EMT, died in California while helping fight wildfires.

On Tuesday, the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department said Jones' body would be flown back Wednesday.

Her public memorial will be held Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Granbury Church of Christ, which Jones attended.

Her arrival at the Cresson airport is closed to the public, but community members will be able to pay their respects as she lies in state at the department training facility.

The department said they, as well as Jones' friends and family, are "touched and honored by the overwhelming outpouring of support" from the community.

Cresson officials announced they are naming the training facility at 9401 E U.S. Highway 377 in her honor. The department said Jones spent countless hours painting and cleaning the facility.

The public will be able to visit once her body arrives at the facility on Wednesday until her public memorial service is held on Sept. 19.