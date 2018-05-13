Search crews on Sunday recovered the body of a man who fell off a pontoon boat at Grapevine Lake on Saturday, officials said.
He's been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Venkatramreddy Velma, 38, of Irving. He was found in the lake about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grapevine Fire Department.
Velma had fallen off a pontoon boat Saturday afternoon on the northwest side of the lake. He was not wearing a life jacket.
In a Telangana Peoples Association of Dallas email sent to WFAA, Velma was identified as "Dr. RamReddy," who had a PhD and was a software engineer. The email says he leaves behind a wife and two young kids.
In a separate incident Sunday, a person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after firefighters responded to another report of a drowning at the lake.
Crews were dispatched about noon to the Rockledge Park area on the northeast side of the lake, the Fire Department posted on Twitter.
That victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, was rescued about 20 minutes later and taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital.